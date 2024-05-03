Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Green Plains Inc (GPRE, Financial) reported a significant improvement in EBITDA, reducing losses by 22% compared to the previous year.

The company achieved a high plant utilization rate of 92%, indicating strong operational performance.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) successfully completed the acquisition of Green Plains Partners, enhancing its strategic capabilities.

The company launched major plant refreshes in Mount Vernon and Obion, which are expected to improve efficiency and performance.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen positive margins for the rest of 2024, with a $0.25 per gallon improvement in some months.

Negative Points

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) experienced a negative EBITDA of $21.5 million in the first quarter, indicating financial challenges.

The company faced compressed protein markets and weaker vegetable oil markets, impacting its profitability.

Revenue for the first quarter was significantly lower by approximately 28% year-over-year, totaling $597.2 million.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) reported a net loss of $51.4 million for the quarter, showing continued financial strain.

The company's strategic review is ongoing, indicating potential uncertainty about its future direction and operations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the current ethanol market outlook and how Green Plains is positioned in terms of demand and margins?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - The forward curves are showing more favorable conditions than in the past. The company is open to opportunities, especially with the onset of the summer driving season, which could improve demand. Currently, margins range from $0.08 to $0.12 per gallon for May and June, with a positive outlook for the rest of the year. Exports have increased by 25.6% in Q1 compared to last year, indicating strong potential for a record year in ethanol exports.

Q: What are the updates on the clean liquid sugar project and its expected EBITDA uplift?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - The Shenandoah plant is commissioning, and negotiations with offtakers are in advanced stages. The company expects significant EBITDA uplift from this project, with margins previously discussed or better. The first sales from this plant are expected as early as next week.

Q: How are the Mount Vernon and Obion plants performing after their upgrades?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - Both plants are ramping up with major refreshes completed, including new conveyors and RTOs to enhance capacity and efficiency. These upgrades are expected to positively impact performance by mid-year.

Q: Can you provide insights into the strategic initiatives around carbon capture and the expected financial impacts?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - The company is progressing with its carbon capture initiatives, with construction expected to start later this year. These efforts are anticipated to significantly enhance EBITDA, potentially adding over $100 million per year from the Nebraska facilities alone, starting in the second half of 2025.

Q: What is the status of the protein product line, particularly the 60% protein product 'Sequence'?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - The 'Sequence' brand is gaining traction with customers, and sales are increasing. The company is on track to commit 20% to 30% of its production capacity to repeat sales customers by year-end. The unique properties of 'Sequence' differentiate it from other protein products, providing a competitive edge.

Q: How does the company view the potential for corn oil demand given the upcoming RD capacities and the expiration of the biodiesel tax credit?

A: (Todd Becker, CEO) - Corn oil demand is expected to rise significantly, especially as new renewable diesel capacities come online. The company is optimistic about the long-term value of its low carbon intensity corn oil, despite current pricing pressures.

