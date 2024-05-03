Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Insights and Financial Performance

Unveiling key growth areas and addressing challenges in Huntsman Corp's first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Volume Growth: Modest gains in Q1 2024, attributed to new business, demand growth, and inventory restocking.
  • North American MDI Demand: 25% growth in Q1 2024 compared to a 35% drop in Q1 2023.
  • Profitability: Current levels in Europe are below reinvestment levels and in some cases, below positive cash generation.
  • Cash Flow: Improvements noted, potential headwinds from working capital expected later in the year.
  • Cost Management: On track to offset projected 3% to 4% global inflation.
  • Capital Deployment: Continuous assessment to maximize asset value and strategic capital growth.
  • Environmental and Safety Performance: Maintained focus despite business conditions.
  • Balance Sheet: Maintaining investment-grade rating, avoiding jeopardizing for short-term gains.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Huntsman Corp reported a 25% growth in North American MDI demand compared to Q1 2023.
  • The company is seeing improvements in cash flow and is on track to meet objectives to offset projected 3% to 4% global inflation.
  • Huntsman Corp continues to focus on cost control in the face of global inflationary and regulatory pressures.
  • The company is actively assessing its portfolio to maximize the value of assets and strategically deploy capital for growth.
  • Huntsman Corp remains committed to environmental and safety performance, maintaining its license to operate without compromising operational safety.

Negative Points

  • Profitability levels, especially in Europe, remain below reinvestment levels and in some cases, below positive cash generation.
  • The company faces challenges in achieving pricing recovery necessary to expand margins and return to normalized market conditions.
  • There are potential headwinds in working capital later in the year as sales volumes and prices increase.
  • Advanced Materials volumes were down year-on-year, reflecting underlying demand challenges despite easier comparisons.
  • The company is still about 10% to 15% below normal volume levels in polyurethanes in North America and Europe, indicating a need for further market recovery.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Some of your comments in the prepared remarks reflect a slightly more positive view on China. Can you highlight where you're seeing some strength with end markets and what you expect to be growth drivers throughout the year?
A: Peter R. Huntsman, Chairman, President & CEO of Huntsman Corporation, noted significant demand growth in the automotive sector, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), which are expected to continue growing. He also mentioned strength in energy conservation and infrastructure projects in China, despite sluggishness in residential construction.

Q: Advanced Materials volumes were down year-on-year, even facing the easier comp. Is there any element of whether it's value over volume or lower-margin product exits there?
A: Peter R. Huntsman explained that while some segments like aerospace and automotive in Advanced Materials are expected to grow better than GDP, the company is also deselecting lower-margin, commoditized products to focus on higher-value applications.

Q: How do you think about the pace of business in polyurethanes, not just in North America, but as we play out through the year?
A: Peter R. Huntsman expressed optimism about the polyurethanes segment, expecting a slow and steady recovery, particularly in construction, with modest growth anticipated in the coming quarters.

Q: Looking at the longer-term EBITDA, what will it take and how long will it take to get back to that $1 billion threshold that you've exceeded in the past?
A: Peter R. Huntsman outlined several initiatives including operational efficiencies, new expansions, and strategic projects expected to contribute significantly to EBITDA growth. He emphasized the need for market recovery and successful execution of these projects to reach the $1 billion EBITDA level.

Q: As you talk to your customers in building and construction in the United States, how fast do they seem to indicate markets will start to move once we move into a less restrictive monetary policy?
A: Peter R. Huntsman highlighted a sense of optimism among builders, who are preparing for scenarios both with sustained current rates and potential rate cuts. He noted that any reduction in rates would likely boost demand significantly.

Q: Pretty impressive volumes in polyurethanes in North America and Europe. Can you just tell us where are your volumes today in these two regions versus what you would consider a normal volume level?
A: Peter R. Huntsman and Philip M. Lister, EVP & CFO, acknowledged that while there has been significant volume growth, levels are still not back to normal. They are optimistic about continued recovery and emphasized the need for further growth and pricing improvements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.