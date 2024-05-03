Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Reported a 31% sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA, indicating strong profitability within the Industrial Solutions segment and international fluids business units.

Industrial Solutions adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 150 basis points year-over-year to 36.8% in Q1, driven by volume and improved operating leverage.

Noted a significant and sustained investment cycle in the electrical grid, positioning Newpark as a leading beneficiary of multi-billion dollar government programs focused on infrastructure.

The Dura-Base system offers a safer, longer-lasting alternative to traditional wooden mats, with the potential for significant market penetration and superior unit economics.

Strong international demand in the Fluids segment, with revenues from international operations up 19% versus the prior year.

Negative Points

Industrial Solutions segment revenue was down 12% year-over-year in Q1, primarily due to the timing of product sales.

Experienced a negative free cash generation in Q1 due to capital investments in the matting fleet, although a return to positive free cash is expected in Q2.

Fluid Systems segment in the US faced challenges with a 56% year-over-year decline in revenues, driven by softening market activity and lower market share.

The company is undergoing a strategic review of its Fluids business, indicating potential restructuring and uncertainty.

SG&A expenses were higher than expected, although part of this was due to transaction and severance costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on the pipeline growth in industrial solutions, especially considering the additions to the fleet in the first quarter? Are there any changes in the market competitively within composites or wood given lumber prices?

A: Matthew Lanigan, President and CEO of Newpark Resources, noted robust growth in the pipeline with no material change quarter on quarter. The pipeline now represents a more forward-looking view of projects, which is positive as it provides better visibility into future quarters. Regarding the competitive landscape, there's a noticeable shift as participants with large timber fleets are now looking to build composite fleets, recognizing the value and economic advantages of composite materials over wood.

Q: Could you discuss the progress towards reducing corporate costs and the timeline to reach the high teens target?

A: Matthew Lanigan explained that excluding transaction-related costs, the corporate cost is running in the '22 to '23 million range. Significant changes to the cost structure are expected post-completion of the strategic review of the fluids segment, which would allow further adjustments.

Q: What is the expected cadence for the rest of the year, and are there any anticipated sequential improvements or lumpiness in the coming quarters?

A: Matthew Lanigan anticipates continued growth throughout the year based on strong pipeline growth. He highlighted that rental and service activities might slow during the dry summer months but expects a stronger Q4, particularly on the direct sales side.

Q: How do longer-term rental contracts compare in terms of margins to the legacy rental business?

A: Gregg Piontek, CFO, explained that while longer-term projects offer greater visibility and stability, allowing better fleet management and utilization, they tend to have a lower pricing profile due to their size and duration. However, they still generate solid returns on investment.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expansion plans in the Midwest and West Coast markets and the potential size of these opportunities compared to other regions like the Southeast?

A: Gregg Piontek sees substantial opportunities in these regions, comparable to major markets like Texas, based on infrastructure requirements. He expects that within 12 months, operations in these new regions should reach efficient levels, with sales teams building relationships and gradually moving assets based on activity levels.

Q: With the focus on larger projects, do you have any in your backlog, and what progress are you making on these types of projects?

A: Gregg Piontek confirmed a shift towards larger projects in their pipeline, which are beginning to flow through. This focus is proving effective, and they are seeing a build in what could be described as backlog for these larger projects.

