Release Date: May 03, 2024

Positive Points

Plains All American Pipeline LP reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $718 million, in line with expectations and reaffirmed its 2024 EBITDA outlook.

The company has successfully increased and extended contract volumes, improving the weighted average contract duration of its Permian long-haul portfolio to approximately 5 years.

Plains All American Pipeline LP acquired an additional 10% in the Saddlehorn Pipeline Company and the Mid-Con terminal asset, expected to generate returns above the weighted average cost of capital.

The company remains focused on capital discipline, generating significant free cash flow, and returning capital to investors, maintaining a distribution yield of approximately 7% to 7.5%.

Management expressed confidence in the company's ability to continue generating significant free cash flow well into the future, supported by strategic initiatives and a strong business model.

Negative Points

Despite positive developments, the company did not increase its 2024 guidance following the bolt-on acquisition, citing the need for caution and to observe further developments.

There are concerns about the renegotiation of contracted rates for long-haul capacity, which could potentially lower future revenues despite management's efforts to offset this with efficient growth investments.

The NGL segment remains highly hedged, which could limit upside potential if market conditions improve significantly beyond the hedged positions.

Operational challenges such as weather-related disruptions and gas outages in the Permian Basin have impacted volume recovery, although management expects recovery.

There is uncertainty around the impact of new pipeline capacities and market dynamics on the company's operations and financial performance in the longer term.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss why the 2024 guidance was not increased despite a strong Q1 and the bolt-on acquisition?

A: Wilfred C.W. Chiang, Chairman & CEO of PAA GP Holdings LLC, explained that it is still early in the year, and while they are confident about their performance, they prefer not to adjust the guidance prematurely but remain cautiously optimistic.

Q: What are the rates for the contract extensions for Cactus II and the Sunrise Basin?

A: Jeremy L. Goebel, Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer of Plains All American GP LLC, stated that the rates for the Mid-Continent were aimed at long-term rates close to tariff rates, and for Cactus II, the extensions were based on existing contracts as shippers elected their options to extend.

Q: How are you viewing the 2026 outlook, especially considering potential flat performance compared to 2024?

A: Wilfred C.W. Chiang noted that while it's early to provide precise guidance for 2026, they anticipate a generally flat performance compared to 2024, assuming no significant changes or spikes in production, reflecting a normalized view based on current operations.

Q: Could you provide insights into the hedging strategy for NGLs going into 2025?

A: Jeremy L. Goebel mentioned that they are monitoring the market and being opportunistic with hedging, noting that liquidity for hedging decreases significantly beyond 6 to 9 months, making it challenging to take significant positions at this time.

Q: How does the recent Permian recontracting impact your long-term capital allocation strategy?

A: Wilfred C.W. Chiang clarified that their capital allocation strategy remains unchanged, focusing on maintaining leverage, maximizing free cash flow, and returning capital to unitholders, while also seeking high-synergy, high-return opportunities for bolt-on acquisitions.

Q: What are the current trends and expectations for Permian production, particularly in light of recent weather-related disruptions?

A: Jeremy L. Goebel confirmed that despite minor impacts from weather and gas outages, the overall volume recovery aligns with their expectations, with no changes to their outlook for growth in the latter half of the year.

