Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Successfully completed strategic alternatives review and divested Northeast segment assets for approximately $700 million, enhancing financial flexibility.

Secured $75 million a day of incremental 10-year take-or-pay commitments from Matador Resources, supporting long-term revenue stability.

Maintained a strong liquidity position with an undrawn $400 million revolver and over $350 million in pro forma unrestricted cash, positioning the company well for future acquisitions and organic growth.

Achieved a pro forma leverage ratio of 3.9 times, progressing towards the long-term target of sub 3.5 times, indicating effective debt management and financial health.

Reported a robust start to the year operationally, with 71 wells turned online in Q1, setting a positive pace against annual projections.

Negative Points

Experienced operational downtime and volume impacts due to severe weather conditions, particularly in the DJ Basin, highlighting vulnerability to external disruptions.

Reported a decrease in liquid volumes and natural gas volumes in the Rockies segment due to natural production declines and operational challenges.

Encountered a decrease in adjusted EBITDA in the Permian Basin segment due to a drop in other revenue and challenges in maintaining volume growth.

Faced ongoing production shut-ins by a customer in the Barnett segment due to low natural gas prices, negatively impacting adjusted EBITDA.

Acknowledged the need for strategic refinancing of the capital structure to address upcoming maturities and optimize the financial profile.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the strategic review's conclusion, particularly regarding asset sales and M&A focus in the Permian and Rockies?

A: Heath Deneke, President, CEO, Chairman - Summit Midstream Partners, LP, indicated that the company is shifting from pruning assets to focusing on M&A opportunities in the Rockies and Permian segments. With substantial liquidity and a leveraged balance of 3.9 times, the company is well-positioned to pursue these opportunities while maintaining a leverage target of 3.5 times.

Q: Can you provide details on the size and scope of potential M&A opportunities in the Rockies and Permian segments?

A: Heath Deneke mentioned that there are about ten high-priority targets, primarily synergistic to Summit's existing footprint, with potential EBITDA ranging from $15 million to $60 million. These opportunities could significantly scale the company's operations.

Q: What are the financial details and implications of the recent asset sale announced?

A: Heath Deneke explained that the asset sale was valued at about 3.5 times EBITDA, with considerations for shortfall payments expiring in the coming years. This strategic move aligns with the company's long-term financial strategy and operational focus.

Q: How does Summit Midstream plan to utilize its cash reserves, particularly concerning debt management and refinancing?

A: Heath Deneke discussed using the company's robust liquidity position for potential debt paydowns and refinancing activities. The aim is to balance liquidity with ongoing debt repayments and possibly upsize the revolving credit facility to support growth and operational expansions.

Q: What are the expected contributions from new contracts in the Permian to EBITDA?

A: Bill Mault, EVP, CFO - Summit Midstream Partners, LP, noted that new contracts, including an interruptible agreement and an expanded Matador contract, are set to contribute incrementally to EBITDA from the second quarter onwards, with significant growth expected in 2025 and beyond.

Q: Could you elaborate on the potential for a joint venture in the Permian and its impact on leverage?

A: Heath Deneke suggested that a joint venture could be feasible around 2026, aligning with the ramp-up of contractual commitments. This strategy would support capital market activities while maintaining manageable leverage levels.

