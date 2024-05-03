Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Cheniere Energy Partners LP reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with consolidated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.8 billion and distributable cash flow of approximately $1.2 billion.

The company successfully met all customer obligations despite indirect freeze-related production challenges, demonstrating robust operational resilience and reliability.

Significant progress was made in capital allocation priorities, including a record quarterly share repurchase of over 7.5 million shares for approximately $1.2 billion.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP is advancing well with its expansion projects, particularly at Corpus Christi Stage three, which is over 55% complete and on track for accelerated completion.

The company reconfirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, projecting $5.5 billion to $6 billion in consolidated adjusted EBITDA and $2.9 billion to $3.4 billion in distributable cash flow.

Negative Points

The first quarter faced operational challenges due to a freeze event in Texas, which impacted the quality of feed gas and created production difficulties.

Despite strong financial performance, overall production across the platform was largely flat year-over-year, with no significant growth in production volumes.

The company continues to face potential risks from external factors such as weather events and market volatility that could impact operational efficiency and financial results.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a significant amount of upcoming maintenance scheduled, which could affect production levels and financial performance in the upcoming quarters.

While the company has made progress on its expansion projects, there are ongoing risks and uncertainties associated with large-scale construction and regulatory approvals that could affect project timelines and costs.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan asked about the demand response to prices and its potential depth in the coming years given the supply dynamics.

A: Anatol Feygin, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, explained that infrastructure developments globally, including in Europe and Asia, would help absorb marginal volumes. He estimated a demand elasticity of 50 million to 100 million tons, driven by significant tendering activity in China and India, supported by infrastructure investments.

Q: Keith Stanley from Wolfe Research inquired about the potential magnitude of a new buyback authorization given the company's cash position.

A: Zach Davis, EVP and CFO, noted the company's strong liquidity position, with over $3 billion in cash and additional availability from a term loan. He emphasized a methodical approach to stock buybacks and debt paydown, aligning with strategic financial management.

Q: John Mackay from Goldman Sachs asked about the forecasted share of global gas demand growth and its changes over recent quarters.

A: Anatol Feygin highlighted that their long-term demand forecast remains around 700 million tons by 2040, with recent supply-side adjustments due to geopolitical factors. He also noted the significant role of data center demand in driving gas generation needs.

Q: Theresa Chen from Barclays queried about the growth of India as a long-term demand center for LNG.

A: Anatol Feygin responded that India is committed to increasing its use of gas as a primary energy source, with infrastructure developments supporting this growth. He emphasized that India's demand is price-sensitive, aligning well with Cheniere's offerings.

Q: Spiro Dounis from Citi asked for an update on commercial discussions regarding the iPass expansion.

A: Anatol Feygin described the market as digesting recent dynamics, with healthy but normalized engagement levels compared to the frantic pace of previous years. He reassured that discussions are progressing well.

Q: Ben Nolan from Stifel asked about the impact of increasing EPC costs and labor shortages on project timelines and costs.

A: Jack Fusco, CEO, acknowledged these industry-wide challenges but reassured that Cheniere's projects, particularly at Corpus Christi, are progressing well without significant delays or cost overruns, thanks to strong partnerships and management practices.

