Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Expansions

Discover how Palomar Holdings Inc achieved significant premium growth and strategic milestones in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Gross Written Premium Growth: 47.2% increase, driven by crop and casualty products.
  • Net Earned Premium Growth: 30% increase.
  • Adjusted Net Income Growth: 36% increase.
  • Adjusted Return on Equity: 22.9%.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Surpassed $500 million.
  • Earthquake Premium Growth: 13% increase; excluding one-time benefits, 18% on a same-store basis.
  • Inland Marine and Other Property Products Growth: 46% year-over-year.
  • U.S. Business Growth: 21% with rate increases of 18%.
  • Flood Written Premium Growth: 18% year-over-year.
  • Hurricane Premiums Growth: 30% in the first quarter.
  • Hawaii Casualty Product Set Growth: 327% over the previous year.
  • Professional Liability Premium Growth: 81% year-over-year.
  • Frontier Business Growth: Modest 3% year-over-year.
  • Crop Premium Written: $38.7 million in the first quarter.
  • Adjusted Net Income Guidance for Full Year 2024: Raised to $113 million to $118 million.
  • Investment Income: $7.1 million, a 39.4% increase year-over-year.
  • Stockholders' Equity: Reached $501.7 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial) reported a significant increase in gross written premiums by 47.2%, driven by strong contributions from crop and casualty products.
  • Net earned premium growth was robust at 30%, with adjusted net income growth of 36% and an adjusted return on equity of 22.9%.
  • The company's stockholders' equity surpassed $500 million, moving Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) into a new financial size category, which could open new market segments and distribution channels.
  • Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) is on track to achieve its 'two X goal' of doubling adjusted net income over a three to five-year period, indicating strong future growth prospects.
  • The company has made strategic partnerships and product expansions, such as the residential earthquake partnership with Cincinnati Financial and new commercial partnerships expected to increase production.

Negative Points

  • The growth in the Frontier business was modest at 3% year-over-year, impacted by heightened competition and soft pricing, particularly in the cyber funding program.
  • Certain lines within the casualty products are experiencing softer pricing, particularly in private company D&O, which could affect profitability if not managed carefully.
  • The company faces potential increases in reinsurance costs, which could impact profitability despite current favorable conditions.
  • While Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR) has a diversified product portfolio, some products like crop insurance are highly seasonal, which could lead to fluctuations in quarterly performance.
  • The attritional loss ratio is expected to continue rising, which could pressure the overall profitability if not offset by adequate rate increases and effective loss control measures.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congrats on the quarter. Is it fair to say that the attritional loss ratios should continue to rise as we look past '24?
A: (T. Christophe Uchida, CFO) Yes, we expect the attritional loss ratio to continue to tick up throughout 2024 and into 2025 as the overall mix of business changes, particularly as we grow in lines like property, inland marine, and specialty property casualty.

Q: Could you give us your most recent thoughts on the competitive environment for specialty commercial and E&S?
A: (Mac Armstrong, CEO) The market currently shows broad-based rate integrity and discipline in pricing. While rate increases in property may not be at the same level as last year, casualty lines are seeing consistent rate increases, except in cyber and private company D&O.

Q: On the midyear renewals, could you expand on the updated views and how that's shaping up?
A: (Mac Armstrong, CEO) We are encouraged by the prospects of beating our initial assumption of a 5% increase in the cost of reinsurance. Early renewals and placements indicate potential for better than expected outcomes.

Q: Can you discuss the strong acceleration in casualty growth and the current market in those lines?
A: (Mac Armstrong, CEO) We expect strong growth in casualty throughout the year, supported by investments in talent and leadership. We are entering the market conservatively, focusing on risk selection and limit management to maintain profitability.

Q: What have you seen in terms of retention in the residential quake book, particularly in California where homeowners' rates have increased significantly?
A: (Mac Armstrong, CEO) Retention has been consistent at mid to high 80s levels. Despite headwinds from new home sales and rising homeowners' premiums, our strong partnerships and franchise strength have helped sustain growth.

Q: On the frontier business, you mentioned lower growth this quarter. Is that expected to continue, and how does it compare to overall company growth?
A: (Mac Armstrong, CEO) Frontier growth is expected to under-index compared to the overall company growth due to slower ramp-up of new partnerships and some rate headwinds. However, we have a strong pipeline and expect to add new fronting partnerships.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.