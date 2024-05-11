Keith Yandell, the Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company on May 1, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,975 shares of DoorDash Inc, with no recorded purchases.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform facilitates the delivery of food and other items from local and national businesses to consumers.

On the date of the sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were priced at $128.15, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $46.54 billion. This transaction occurred when the stock was deemed Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.16, based on a GF Value of $110.79.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes adjustments based on past company performance and future business expectations provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 104 insider sells at DoorDash Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

