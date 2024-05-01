On May 1, 2024, Eren Bali, Director at Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 154,188 shares and has not made any purchases.

Udemy Inc operates as an online learning platform offering a wide range of courses to individuals and businesses, including technical, business, and creative content.

The shares were sold at a price of $10.06, valuing the transaction at approximately $150,900. Following this transaction, the market cap of Udemy Inc stands at $1.55 billion.

The insider transaction history at Udemy Inc shows a trend with a total of 54 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year, indicating a predominant selling behavior among insiders.

For investors monitoring Udemy Inc's valuation metrics, the current price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are key indicators to consider. Additionally, the GF Value provides a reference point for the stock's intrinsic value based on historical multiples, adjusted for growth and other factors.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand the recent activities and sentiment of key executives at Udemy Inc.

