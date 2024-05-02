Q1 2024 Turning Point Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Graham Purdy - Turning Point Brands Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Graham Purdy, Chief Executive Officer. Joining me are Turning Point Brands' new CFO, Andrew Flynn; and Chief Revenue Officer, Summer Frein. I want to wish a special welcome to Andrew. Please understand that he didn't join the company until immediately after the March quarter concluded, so please take it easy on him.



Andrew Flynn - Turning Point Brands Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, Graham. Good morning. It's great to be with you today. First, I want to thank the entire organization for the opportunity. I'm thrilled to join the company and lend my support given my