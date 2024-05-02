Q1 2024 Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Cary Savas Grid Dynamics Holdings - Inc. - Director of Branding & Communications



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Grid Dynamics' First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Carrie Savvas, Director of Branding and Communications. At this time, our participants are in listen only mode. Joining us on the call today are CEO, Leonard Lipschitz and CFO and Neil Europa. Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions. Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. This includes our business in financial outlook and the answers to some of your questions. Such statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's earnings release and other filings with the SEC.



During this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures of our performance. Gaap to non-GAAP financial reconciliations and supplemental financial information are provided in the earnings press release and the eight K filed with the SEC. You can