May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Morning, everyone. Welcome to Marcopolo's conference call to discuss the earnings for the first-quarter 2024. The presentation and comments on the result will be provided by and today Andre Armaganijan, CEO; Pablo Motta, CFO; JosÃ© Antonio Valiati, Investor Relations Officer; and Eduardo Willrich, Legal and Investor Relations Manager.



We would like to point out that the simultaneous translation tool is available on the platform. To access it, simply click on the Interpretation button at the bottom of the screen and choose your language. This conference is being recorded and will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, ri.marcopolo.com.br. Thus, will the presentation presented here. (Operator Instructions)



Before moving on, we take this opportunity to emphasize that the forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Marcopolo's management and are based on current information available to the company. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not