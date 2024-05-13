Intel Corp's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Look at Intel Corp's Dividend Sustainability and Future Prospects

Upcoming Dividend Details

Intel Corp (INTC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on June 1, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for May 6, 2024. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. This analysis, supported by data from GuruFocus, will delve into the performance and sustainability of Intel Corp's dividends.

Company Overview

Intel Corp is a premier digital chipmaker, specializing in the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. The company pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and has consistently led the market in semiconductor manufacturing advances, adhering to Moore's law. With a dominant market share in central processing units across PC and server end markets, Intel is expanding into new areas such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Additionally, Intel aims to leverage its manufacturing prowess into an outsourced foundry model, producing chips for other entities.

1787422203881615360.png

Intel Corp's Dividend Track Record

Intel Corp has consistently paid dividends since 1992, with distributions occurring on a quarterly basis. Below is a visual representation of the annual Dividends Per Share to help track historical trends.

1787422243832360960.png

Analysis of Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Intel Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a forward dividend yield of 1.62%, indicating stable expected dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was -17.50%, improving to -5.40% over five years, and showing a long-term growth rate of 2.50% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Intel Corp stock is approximately 1.23%.

1787422266544517120.png

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability

To determine the sustainability of its dividends, it's important to consider Intel Corp's dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.40. This ratio indicates that the company retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and buffers against potential downturns. Intel's profitability rank of 8 out of 10, combined with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its strong profitability and financial health.

Future Growth Prospects

Intel Corp's robust growth rank of 8 suggests promising growth relative to its competitors. However, its revenue and earnings growth rates, along with a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -26.10%, indicate challenges in outperforming global competitors. These metrics will be pivotal in assessing the long-term sustainability of Intel's dividend payments.

Conclusion and Next Steps

While Intel Corp's dividends appear sustainable based on its payout ratio and profitability, the company's growth metrics present some concerns. Investors should monitor these trends closely to gauge the future viability of regular dividends. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to identify other high-yielding investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.