ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA (EGIEY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on 2024-08-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does ENGIE Brasil Energia SA Do?

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA develops, operates, and commercializes electric energy power plants in Brazil. The company is engaged in five segments: Transmission, Trading, Gas Transportation, Generation, and Solar panels. The majority of the revenue generated by the company is from the Generation segment.

A Glimpse at ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's Dividend History

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2003. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annual basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.69% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.30%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's annual dividend growth rate was 44.40%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 4.70% per year. And over the past decade, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.20%.

Based on ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA stock as of today is approximately 5.90%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.74.

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of the years over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's revenue has increased by approximately -4.20% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 80.54% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's earnings increased by approximately 18.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 39.18% of global competitors.

The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.00%, which underperforms approximately 44.88% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's Dividend Strategy

In conclusion, while ENGIE Brasil Energia SA exhibits a strong dividend history and a reasonable yield, the sustainability of its future dividends hinges on its ability to maintain profitability and manage its payout ratio effectively. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's growth metrics and profitability to gauge the potential for ongoing dividend reliability. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.