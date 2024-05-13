Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Sustainability and Growth Prospects of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2024-05-22, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Do?

Sensata Technologies is a global supplier of sensors for transportation and industrial applications. Sensata sells a bevy of pressure, temperature, force, and position sensors into the automotive, heavy vehicle, industrial, heating, ventilation, and cooling, and aerospace markets. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the automotive market, where it focuses on bumper-in applications.

A Glimpse at Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's Dividend History

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.20% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.20%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC stock as of today is approximately 1.20%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's dividend payout ratio is 0.13.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's revenue has increased by approximately 11.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 73.78% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's earnings increased by approximately 17.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 62.04% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 0.80%, which outperforms approximately 30.41% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Assessing Dividend Reliability and Growth

Considering Sensata Technologies Holding PLC's consistent dividend payments, moderate payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The financial health and growth trajectory suggest that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC is well-positioned to maintain and potentially increase its dividend payouts in the future. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with a reliable dividend-paying stock should consider Sensata Technologies Holding PLC as a viable option.

