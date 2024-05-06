Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: A Comparative Analysis with Analyst Estimates

Despite Economic Pressures, NWN Maintains Steady Performance

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported $63.8 million, below the estimated $72.15 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.69, below the estimated $1.81.
  • Revenue: Reached $433.47 million, below the estimated $453.11 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $125.0 million, a decrease from $176.9 million in the previous year.
  • Customer Growth: Added nearly 15,000 gas and water utility connections, reflecting a growth rate of 1.7%.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share, payable on May 15, 2024.
  • Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed 2024 EPS guidance in the range of $2.20 to $2.40.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN, Financial) disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of 2024 through its 8-K filing. The company reported a net income of $63.8 million, or $1.69 per share, a decrease from the previous year's $71.7 million, or $2.01 per share. This performance fell short of analyst expectations, which projected earnings of $1.81 per share and net income of $72.15 million.

1787429970478526464.png

Company Overview

Northwest Natural Holding Co, a staple in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, primarily operates through its subsidiary NW Natural. This segment focuses on the natural gas distribution, serving numerous residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company's revenue streams are significantly supported by these operations.

Operational Highlights and Financial Performance

The first quarter saw NW Natural Holdings add nearly 15,000 gas and water utility connections, reflecting a growth rate of 1.7%. This expansion was largely driven by robust water acquisitions. Despite operational successes and achieving a new peak day record for gas delivery during a January winter storm, financial figures were dampened by increased pension expenses, higher depreciation from ongoing investments in infrastructure, and rising interest expenses.

Financial Statements Insights

The detailed financial breakdown reveals a mixed performance across various segments:

  • The Natural Gas Distribution segment's net income decreased by $6.2 million, primarily due to higher operating expenses and warmer weather impacting demand.
  • Marginally offsetting these were gains from customer growth and the amortization of deferrals.
  • Other business activities, including Interstate Storage Services and third-party asset management, also saw a decrease in net income by $1.6 million, attributed to lower asset management revenues.

Strategic and Ethical Recognition

Amid these financial nuances, NW Natural Holdings was honored as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the third consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to high ethical standards in business operations.

Guidance and Future Outlook

Looking forward, NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed its 2024 earnings guidance, projecting an EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.40. This forecast considers ongoing customer growth and stable weather conditions. However, the company anticipates regulatory lag impacts due to substantial investments aimed at ensuring safe and reliable service, which are exacerbated by inflationary pressures and increased operating expenses.

Investor and Market Implications

While the Q1 earnings did not meet analyst expectations, NW Natural Holdings' reaffirmed guidance and strategic investments in infrastructure and customer service may bolster investor confidence in its long-term value proposition. The company's ethical accolades and consistent customer satisfaction also provide a solid foundation for enduring corporate integrity and stakeholder trust.

As NW Natural Holdings continues to navigate economic pressures and regulatory dynamics, its commitment to operational excellence and ethical business practices will be crucial in sustaining its market position and financial health.

Dividend Announcement

In a move likely to appeal to shareholders, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 48.75 cents per share, payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024. This decision reflects the company's ongoing commitment to returning value to its investors.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges posed by economic and operational pressures, Northwest Natural Holding Co's strategic focus on growth, coupled with its ethical business practices, positions it well to navigate the complexities of the utility market. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely as the company progresses towards its annual targets, balancing investment with operational efficiency.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Northwest Natural Holding Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.