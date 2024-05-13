BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q1 2024 Results, Exceeding Analyst Revenue Forecasts

Significant Growth in ORLADEYO Sales and Strategic Pipeline Advancements Mark the Quarter

Summary
  • Q1 2024 Revenue: Reported at $92.8 million, a 34.9% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $85.6 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $35.4 million for Q1 2024, an improvement from a net loss of $53.3 million in Q1 2023, and better than the estimated net loss of $43.01 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at -$0.17, better than the estimated -$0.21.
  • ORLADEYO Net Revenue: Grew by 30% year-over-year to $88.9 million, driving the majority of the quarter's revenue.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Decreased by 3.9% year-over-year to $46.5 million, reflecting strategic cuts and reallocation.
  • Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Increased by 24% year-over-year to $59.4 million, due to expansion efforts.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Adjusted full-year ORLADEYO revenue guidance to $390-$400 million, indicating strong performance and market confidence.
Article's Main Image

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, announcing robust financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a substantial 34.9% year-over-year increase in total revenues, driven primarily by a 30% growth in ORLADEYO net revenue, which soared to $88.9 million. This performance significantly outstripped analyst estimates, which had projected quarterly revenues at $85.6 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology firm, focuses on developing novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company's flagship product, ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), is an oral treatment designed for the prevention of attacks in patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), a rare and potentially life-threatening condition.

1787445257395400704.png

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

The company's total revenues for Q1 2024 reached $92.8 million, compared to $68.8 million in the same period last year. This increase was primarily fueled by the impressive performance of ORLADEYO, which continues to gain traction in the U.S. and international markets. Notably, the U.S. commercial team has enhanced the efficiency of the prescription reauthorization process, contributing to this quarter’s revenue growth.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses slightly decreased by 3.9% to $46.5 million, reflecting strategic reductions in certain development programs and increased investment in promising areas such as BCX17725 for Netherton syndrome. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 24% to $59.4 million, due to the expansion of the U.S. commercial team and support for growing international operations.

The operating loss for the quarter was $14.5 million, with an adjusted figure of $0.8 million when excluding non-cash stock compensation. Interest expenses decreased by 10.6% to $24.5 million. The net loss improved significantly to $35.4 million, or $0.17 per share, from a net loss of $53.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

BioCryst’s pipeline continues to show promise with several key developments. The company is advancing BCX17725 into clinical trials by the end of 2024 for the treatment of Netherton syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Additionally, the APeX-P pediatric trial has completed enrollment, which could potentially expand the ORLADEYO label to younger patients.

Based on the strong Q1 performance, BioCryst has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance for ORLADEYO to between $390 million and $400 million. The company also anticipates achieving full-year operating profit in 2024, excluding non-cash stock compensation, and approaching quarterly positive earnings per share in the second half of 2025.

Overall, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX, Financial) has demonstrated a solid start to 2024, with significant revenue growth and strategic advancements in its pipeline. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and targeted R&D investments are poised to enhance its market position and deliver long-term value to shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

