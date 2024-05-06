Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results Compared to Analyst Estimates

AMG's EPS Falls Short While Economic EPS Exceeds Expectations

58 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $4.14, falling short of the estimated $5.23.
  • Net Income: Recorded at $150 million, below the estimated $170 million.
  • Revenue: Aggregate fees reported at $1.471 billion, not directly comparable to estimated revenue of $1.530 billion due to differing metrics provided.
  • Economic Earnings Per Share: Increased to $5.37, up 28% year-over-year, showcasing strong business momentum and effective capital allocation.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Grew to $699.4 billion, indicating a robust increase from the previous period's $668 billion.
  • Capital Management: Issued $450 million of 40-year junior hybrid debt and repurchased approximately $150 million in common stock, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Dividend: Announced a first-quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing. The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14, missing the analyst projection of $5.23. However, AMG's economic earnings per share stood at $5.37, showing a robust year-over-year increase of 28%. This reflects strong business momentum and the positive effects of the company's strategic capital allocation. Net income for the controlling interest was reported at $150 million, below the estimated $170 million, while economic net income reached $187 million.

1787445245785567232.png

Affiliated Managers Group, a strategic partner to independent investment management firms globally, operates by acquiring majority interests in boutique asset managers. As of the end of March 2024, AMG managed approximately $699 billion across various asset classes, including private markets and liquid alternatives. The firm supports its affiliates like Pantheon, AQR Capital Management, and others, enhancing their independence and operational efficiency.

Operational and Financial Highlights

AMG's assets under management (AUM) increased from $668 billion at the end of the previous year to $699.4 billion. This growth was driven by positive market changes and client cash inflows in alternatives and multi-asset strategies, despite net client cash outflows of $3.7 billion. The company's aggregate fees decreased slightly to $1,471.6 million from $1,505.1 million in the previous year.

The company's balance sheet remains strong with the issuance of $450 million of 40-year junior hybrid debt, enhancing financial flexibility. AMG also repurchased approximately $150 million in common stock and announced a modest first-quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable at the end of May 2024.

Strategic Developments and Executive Insights

AMG's President and CEO, Jay C. Horgen, highlighted the firm's strategic investments in both new and existing affiliates, which have significantly contributed to the economic EPS growth. The collaboration with Pantheon, which now manages over $65 billion, is particularly noteworthy. Pantheon's new management transition plan marks a pivotal growth phase, supported by AMG's continued investment and strategic initiatives in private market solutions.

Horgen also noted the strategic addition of Tom Wojcik as Chief Operating Officer and Dava Ritchea as Chief Financial Officer, aiming to bolster AMG's long-term success through enhanced operational and financial strategies.

Financial Analysis and Future Outlook

While AMG's reported net income and EPS did not meet analyst expectations, the company's economic indicators and strategic investments suggest a strong underlying performance and potential for future growth. The increase in AUM and strategic capital allocations are expected to support sustained growth in economic net income and shareholder value.

Investors and stakeholders may look forward to AMG's continued execution of its partnership approach, which is central to its business model and long-term financial strategy. The detailed financial tables and further information on performance measures can be accessed through AMG's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Affiliated Managers Group Inc for further details.

