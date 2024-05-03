On May 3, 2024, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI, Financial), purchased 28,775 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the insider's total purchases over the past year to 203,275 shares, with no recorded sales.

SoFi Technologies Inc operates as a personal finance company, specializing in student loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit card, investing, and banking services.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $6.9, valuing the purchase at approximately $198,747.5. Following this transaction, the market cap of SoFi Technologies Inc stands at $7.353 billion.

Over the past year, SoFi Technologies Inc has seen a total of 5 insider buys and 10 insider sells. The insider transaction history suggests a mixed activity of buys and sells within the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SoFi Technologies Inc is estimated at $8.09 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

