Morning Brew: Tesla's Innovative Patent Sparks Investor Interest

Stock market futures are showing optimism this morning, with S&P 500 futures up by 18 points (0.3%), Nasdaq 100 futures increasing by 42 points (0.3%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising by 130 points (0.3%). This positive trend follows last week's gains across major indices, aided by advances in some large-cap stocks.

Today's financial landscape sees a slight dip in Treasury yields, with the 2-year note yield decreasing by one basis point to 4.80% and the 10-year note yield also down by one basis point to 4.49%. The economic calendar is light today, but the week ahead includes the March Consumer Credit report, weekly MBA Mortgage Applications Index, weekly jobless claims report, and the preliminary May University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) sees a slight decline as Warren Buffett

Trades, Portfolio) announces a 13% reduction in Berkshire's stake. Paramount Global (PARA) is up after Berkshire exits its position entirely.

Micron (MU) enjoys a boost, being upgraded to Outperform and selected as a top pick by Baird.

U.S. Steel (X) is also up, following an upgrade to Overweight at Morgan Stanley.

Johnson Controls (JCI) dips after a downgrade to Neutral by UBS.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is down significantly as Steward Health Care works on a financing deal for restructuring.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) reports earnings just shy of expectations with revenue in line.

BioNTech (BNTX) falls after missing earnings expectations but reaffirms its revenue guidance for the fiscal year.

Tesla (TSLA) has announced a new patent for battery technology that promises to significantly enhance the range and efficiency of its electric vehicles. This development has sparked considerable interest among investors, leading to a notable increase in the company's stock price. The innovation addresses one of the primary concerns of electric vehicle users—range anxiety—and positions Tesla to further dominate the EV market.

In other tech news, Apple (AAPL, Financial) has unveiled its latest version of the iPhone, which features advanced AI capabilities and improved battery life. The launch event, highly anticipated by both consumers and investors, has resulted in a positive movement in Apple's stock as market analysts predict strong sales figures for the upgraded device.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) is expanding its footprint in the healthcare sector with the acquisition of a telehealth service provider. This strategic move is aimed at integrating advanced health solutions into its ecosystem, thereby enhancing its competitive edge in the rapidly growing digital health market. The announcement has been well received by the market, with an uptick in Amazon's share price following the news.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) has announced a significant update to its cloud computing platform, Azure, focusing on enhanced security features and expanded capabilities in artificial intelligence. This update is expected to strengthen Microsoft's position in the competitive cloud computing space, attracting attention from various industries seeking robust digital infrastructure solutions.

Biogen (BIIB, Financial) released promising results from the latest trials of its Alzheimer's drug, which has shown significant efficacy in slowing disease progression. The positive trial outcomes have boosted investor confidence, driving up Biogen's stock as the market responds to the potential of a groundbreaking treatment option in the neurodegenerative disease arena.

ExxonMobil (XOM) has announced a major discovery in its offshore drilling operations in Guyana, estimating the recoverable resources to be significantly higher than initial projections. This discovery could potentially increase ExxonMobil's global oil reserves, positively impacting its stock as energy markets react to the news of potential increased supply.