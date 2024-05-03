Q4 2024 Tata Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Vijay Lohia - Tata Technologies Ltd - Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Tata Technologies Fourth Quarter Fiscal '24 Results Call. I am Vijay Lohia, heading Investor Relations. With me today are Mr. Warren Harris, CEO and MD, Tata Technologies; Ms. Sukanya Sadashiwan, COO, Tata Technologies; and Ms. Savitha Balachandran, CFO, Tata Technologies. This call is for 60 minutes.



Our management team will give a brief overview of the company's performance, followed by a Q&A session. As you are aware, we do not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance, and anything said on this call, which reflects our outlook for the future, or which could be construed as a forward-looking statement must be reviewed in conjunction with the risks that the