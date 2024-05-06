Model N Inc (MODN) Q2 Fiscal 2024 Earnings: Revenue Exceeds Expectations, Net Loss Narrows

Financial Highlights and Analyst Comparison for Q2 FY2024

32 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $65.1 million, surpassing the estimated $64.33 million, reflecting a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: GAAP net loss was $1.4 million, significantly improved from a net loss of $33.3 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.24, below the estimated $0.28, up from $0.18 year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased to 57% from 56% in the prior year, with non-GAAP gross margin at 61%, up from 60%.
  • Subscription Revenue: Grew by 9% to $49.2 million, driving overall revenue growth.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose by 18% to $10.9 million, with an EBITDA margin improvement to 17% from 15% year-over-year.
  • SaaS ARR: Reached $139.1 million, marking an 11% growth year-over-year, with SaaS net dollar retention at 108%.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Model N Inc (MODN, Financial), a leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions, disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 31, 2024. The company reported a total revenue of $65.1 million, surpassing the analyst's estimate of $64.33 million. This represents a 4% increase from the $62.6 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Subscription revenues, a key component of total revenues, saw a 9% increase year-over-year, reaching $49.2 million. For more details, refer to the company's 8-K filing.

1787475230156025856.png

Company Overview

Model N Inc is at the forefront of revenue optimization and compliance for sectors like pharmaceuticals, medtech, and high-tech. The company's integrated cloud solutions are designed to automate and streamline pricing, incentive, and contract decisions, thereby enhancing business profitability and revenue growth. Model N's solutions are trusted by leading global companies, including giants like Johnson & Johnson and Broadcom.

Earnings Performance Analysis

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, which is a significant improvement compared to a net loss of $33.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.04, down from $0.88 in the prior year's quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, net income stood at $9.4 million, up 38% year-over-year, with earnings per diluted share at $0.24, which is below the estimated $0.28 EPS.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Model N highlighted several key operational metrics that underscore its growth trajectory and operational efficiency. The SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $139.1 million, marking an 11% increase year-over-year. Moreover, the company's Adjusted EBITDA rose by 18% to $10.9 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%, up from 15% in the corresponding quarter last year. The total Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) stood at $367.9 million, showing a 9% increase year-over-year.

Strategic Developments and Outlook

Amid these financial disclosures, Model N Inc announced its pending acquisition by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners, a move that has led to the suspension of the company's financial guidance for the upcoming quarters. This strategic decision underscores a significant shift in the company's operational focus and could potentially influence its future financial trajectory.

Investor and Market Implications

The reported earnings and the strategic acquisition by Vista Equity Partners are likely to be of keen interest to investors and market watchers. The improved earnings performance, coupled with robust revenue growth, positions Model N as a resilient player in the cloud revenue management sector. However, the suspension of financial guidance due to the pending acquisition introduces an element of uncertainty that stakeholders will need to monitor closely.

For detailed financial tables and further information on Model N Inc's performance, stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by the company.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Model N Inc for further details.

