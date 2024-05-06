Chatham Lodging Trust Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted FFO Per Share Exceeds Estimates Amidst Revenue Growth

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Strong Start to 2024, Beating Adjusted FFO Estimates and Reporting Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): Increased to $120, up 2% from $118 in Q1 2023, with significant growth in tech markets like Silicon Valley and Bellevue.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $5.5 million, slightly better than estimates of $7.74 million and worse than the $5.0 million loss in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a net loss per diluted share of $0.15, slightly better than estimated loss per share of $0.16.
  • Hotel EBITDA Margin: Marginally improved to 30.8% from 30.7% in Q1 2023, reflecting efficient cost management despite modest top-line growth.
  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Per Share: Maintained at $0.16, meeting estimates and consistent with Q1 2023 performance.
  • Debt Management: Reduced net debt by approximately $6 million, ending the quarter with a healthy net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA ratio of 4.0 times.
  • Dividends: Declared a common share dividend of $0.07 per share, maintaining consistent shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT, Financial), a prominent real estate investment trust specializing in upscale, extended-stay hotels, released its first-quarter results for 2024, showcasing a resilient performance despite a challenging economic landscape. The details were disclosed in their recent 8-K filing.

Company Overview

Chatham Lodging Trust operates across the U.S., focusing on states like California, New York, and Texas, among others. The company's portfolio primarily consists of upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, operating under well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt. The majority of Chatham's revenue is generated from room sales, supplemented by food and beverage and other miscellaneous sources.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw Chatham Lodging Trust reporting a net loss of $5.5 million, a slight increase from the $5.0 million loss recorded in the same period last year. Despite this, the adjusted Funds From Operations (FFO) per share stood at $0.16, aligning with the previous year and surpassing analyst estimates of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Total revenue figures were not explicitly mentioned in the earnings release, but the company highlighted a 2% increase in Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) to $120, driven by a 1% increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and a 1% rise in occupancy.

Operational and Market Performance

Chatham's operational strategy has yielded notable successes, particularly in technology-driven markets. The Silicon Valley and Bellevue hotels experienced a significant 17% increase in RevPAR. The overall portfolio's RevPAR for April 2024 also saw a 5% increase year-over-year. This performance underscores the strategic positioning of Chatham's properties in high-growth areas, capitalizing on the resurgence in business travel, especially in tech-centric locations.

Strategic Financial Management

Chatham has continued to strengthen its balance sheet through strategic dispositions and prudent financial management. The sale of the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center for $18 million earlier this year is a testament to this strategy, allowing the company to avoid a $6 million renovation cost. Moreover, Chatham's net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA ratio stood at a healthy 4.0 times, highlighting its solid financial footing and operational efficiency.

Outlook and Future Plans

Looking ahead, Chatham Lodging Trust remains optimistic about its performance in 2024, driven by strong fundamentals in its major markets and no significant renovations planned for the second quarter. The company's guidance reflects a strategic focus on maintaining operational efficiency and capitalizing on market opportunities to drive further growth and profitability.

Concluding Thoughts

Chatham Lodging Trust's first quarter results for 2024 reflect a company that is navigating the complexities of the real estate and hospitality sectors with strategic acumen and operational efficiency. With a focus on high-growth markets and a robust balance sheet, Chatham is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders. As the company moves forward, investors and market watchers will be keenly observing its ability to sustain these performance levels in the coming quarters.

For detailed financial figures and further information, refer to the full earnings report and the upcoming earnings call, which will provide additional insights into the company's strategies and outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chatham Lodging Trust for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.