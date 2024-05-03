On May 3, 2024, Eric Dugas, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH, Financial), sold 6,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 6, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider sold a total of 10,598 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, including hazardous waste disposal, emergency response services, and recycling services. The company plays a crucial role in North America’s environmental and industrial infrastructure.

On the date of the sale, shares of Clean Harbors Inc were priced at $208.74, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $11.39 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 30.55, which is above the industry median of 20.85.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Clean Harbors Inc is estimated at $160.17 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

The insider transaction history for Clean Harbors Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of insiders’ perspectives on the stock’s valuation and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in Clean Harbors Inc may want to consider these insider transactions and the company’s current valuation metrics as part of their investment decision-making process.

