What's Driving Twist Bioscience Corp's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial) has recently seen a significant uptick in its stock price, with a 30.66% gain over the past week and a 12.63% increase over the last three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $2.57 billion. According to GuruFocus, the stock is fairly valued at $44.11, closely aligning with the GF Value of $43.68. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap at a GF Value of $61.32.

Overview of Twist Bioscience Corp

Twist Bioscience operates within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, focusing on synthetic biology. The company's innovative DNA synthesis platform, which uses semiconductor-based technology, significantly enhances the speed and cost-effectiveness of DNA production. This technology positions Twist Bioscience to meet the growing demands of industrial biology applications predominantly in the United States. 1787485279561609216.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite its technological advancements, Twist Bioscience faces challenges in profitability, as indicated by its Profitability Rank of 2/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at -68.89%, which is better than 28.12% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -30.64% and -24.78% respectively, positioning it ahead of 31.94% and 35.59% of its industry counterparts. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -46.79%, yet it outperforms 27.66% of its peers. 1787485296951193600.png

Growth Trajectory

Twist Bioscience scores a perfect 10/10 on the Growth Rank, reflecting its strong growth prospects. The company has demonstrated a robust 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 23.30%, outperforming 80.69% of its industry peers. Over a 5-year period, this growth rate accelerates to 31.70%, surpassing 89.08% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 19.83%, which is better than 88.52% of its peers. Despite negative EPS growth rates over the past three and five years, Twist Bioscience still manages to outperform a significant portion of the industry. 1787485313552248832.png

Key Stakeholders

Twist Bioscience's top shareholder is Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), holding 6,943,975 shares, which accounts for 12.01% of the company. Following her is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,227,528 shares (2.12% share), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 55,079 shares (0.1% share). These major stakeholders underscore the confidence in Twist Bioscience's market strategy and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Twist Bioscience competes with several key players in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) has a market cap of $913.059 million, Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT, Financial) is valued at $653.845 million, and Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) holds a market cap of $1.76 billion. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Twist Bioscience operates, each bringing unique strengths to the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twist Bioscience Corp's recent stock performance reflects a positive market response to its innovative technology and growth potential. Despite challenges in profitability, the company's strong growth metrics and strategic positioning in the synthetic biology field make it a noteworthy player in the industry. Investors should consider the comprehensive landscape of growth prospects, profitability metrics, and competitive positioning when evaluating Twist Bioscience as a potential investment.

