Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW, Financial) recently experienced a daily decline of 1.36%, contributing to a three-month loss of 16.45%. Despite these figures, the company boasts a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.49. This analysis seeks to determine whether Lamb Weston Holdings is significantly undervalued, as suggested by its current market metrics and intrinsic valuation.

Company Introduction

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, a leader in the frozen potato product industry, operates primarily in North America, which accounts for nearly 70% of its revenue. Despite its diverse product range, including French fries and sweet potato fries, its largest customer remains McDonald's, contributing to 13% of its fiscal 2023 sales. Since its 2016 spin-off from Conagra, Lamb Weston Holdings has established a significant presence in the market. When compared to its current stock price of $83.92 and a market cap of $12.10 billion, the GF Value estimates its fair value at $119.69, highlighting a potential undervaluation.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance expectations. For Lamb Weston Holdings, the GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. This undervaluation indicates a potentially higher future return, given the stock trades below its estimated fair value of $119.69.

Financial Strength and Stability

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial to understanding its risk of capital loss. Lamb Weston Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, placing it lower than 94.54% of its peers in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. This ratio, along with an interest coverage metric, paints a picture of moderate financial health, with a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Lamb Weston Holdings has maintained profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 15.87%, which is superior to 87.04% of its industry counterparts. The company's growth metrics are also impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 12.6%. Such figures suggest strong future potential, supported by a solid track record of earnings and revenue growth.

Return on Invested Capital Versus Cost of Capital

An effective way to gauge a company's profitability is by comparing its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Lamb Weston Holdings' ROIC stands at 14.11, significantly higher than its WACC of 5.94, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

Lamb Weston Holdings (LW, Financial) appears significantly undervalued based on its GF Value, with strong financial metrics and growth prospects that suggest a promising investment opportunity. For a detailed financial overview, consider examining Lamb Weston Holdings' 30-Year Financials.

