Q4 2024 KEI Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024

On behalf of Monarch Networth Capital, we'd like to host the senior management of KEI Industries. We have with us Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, and Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO of the company.



Anil Gupta - KEI Industries Ltd - Promoter, Non Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director



So thank you, Rahul. I'm Anil Gupta, CMD, KEI Industries Limited. I welcome all of you to this investors conference call of KEI Industries Limited