Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth trajectory. With its shares currently priced at $589.90, Netflix Inc has experienced a daily gain of 1.82% and a three-month change of 5.81%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, positions Netflix Inc as a prime candidate for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks across five key dimensions of valuation. This system has proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Netflix Inc boasts a GF Score of 93, signaling strong future performance potential.

Understanding Netflix Inc's Business

Netflix Inc, with a market cap of $254.19 billion and annual sales of $34.93 billion, operates a streamlined business model focused solely on its streaming service. It is the largest provider of television entertainment globally, boasting nearly 250 million subscribers. The company has recently ventured into ad-supported subscription plans, diversifying its revenue streams beyond traditional subscription fees.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Netflix Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 10.53, significantly above the benchmark set by investing legend Benjamin Graham. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 7.45 and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.4 further underscore its financial health and stability.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Netflix Inc's profitability is impressive, with an Operating Margin that has consistently improved over the past five years, reaching 20.62% in 2023. Its Gross Margin also reflects a steady increase, demonstrating the company's efficiency in converting revenue into profit.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Netflix Inc is committed to growth, as evidenced by its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 10.9%, outperforming 69.84% of its industry peers. The company's EBITDA growth further highlights its capability to expand and scale effectively.

Conclusion

Considering Netflix Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.