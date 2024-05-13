Long-established in the Insurance industry, American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.64%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 16.43%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of American International Group Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned American International Group Inc a GF Score of 66 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding American International Group Inc's Business

American International Group Inc, with a market cap of $52.94 billion and sales of $48.78 billion, is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake.

Financial Strength Breakdown

American International Group Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.08 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Profitability Breakdown

American International Group Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has declined over the past five years (14.66%), as shown by the following data: 2019: 6.72; 2020: -13.56; 2021: 19.95; 2022: 18.67; 2023: 7.71.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where American International Group Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, American International Group Inc's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Considering the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.