What's Driving ProPetro Holding Corp's Surprising 22% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP, Financial), a key player in the Oil & Gas sector, has recently seen a notable increase in its stock price, gaining 7.44% over the past week and an impressive 21.94% over the past three months. This surge in stock price has brought the company's market capitalization to approximately $1.04 billion. Currently, the GF Value of ProPetro is calculated at $12.68, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued compared to its intrinsic value, which has risen from $11.41 three months ago. This valuation indicates a potential for further price appreciation, aligning with the company's recent performance trajectory.

Overview of ProPetro Holding Corp

Based in Texas, ProPetro Holding Corp specializes in providing essential services such as hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and cementing, primarily to the oil and gas sectors in North America, with a focus on the Permian Basin. The company's primary revenue comes from its hydraulic fracturing segment. This strategic focus on high-demand services within the booming Permian Basin positions ProPetro advantageously in the energy sector.1787501617554288640.png

Assessing ProPetro's Profitability

ProPetro's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating average industry profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 10.95%, which is higher than 56.85% of its peers. Additionally, ProPetro boasts a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.66% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 5.25%, both metrics showcasing its capability to outperform nearly half of its competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is particularly strong at 10.97%, surpassing 76.2% of industry peers. These figures highlight ProPetro's efficient management and robust operational strategies.1787501636684509184.png

Growth Prospects of ProPetro

ProPetro's Growth Rank is an impressive 7/10, reflecting strong potential for future expansion. The company has demonstrated a significant 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 22.50%, outperforming 60.14% of its industry peers. Despite a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -8.10%, it still ranks better than 17.25% of competitors. Looking ahead, ProPetro's estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 8.70%, which is superior to 74.92% of its competitors, indicating promising growth ahead.1787501653818241024.png

Key Stakeholders in ProPetro

ProPetro's stock is held by notable investors, which underscores confidence in the company's market strategy and future outlook. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the top holder with 1,551,124 shares, representing 1.42% of the shares. Following him are HOTCHKIS & WILEY and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.8% and 0.44% of the shares, respectively. These investments reflect a strong endorsement from savvy market players.

Comparative Analysis with Competitors

ProPetro operates in a competitive landscape with major players like Dnow Inc (DNOW, Financial) with a market cap of $1.58 billion, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI, Financial) at $2.57 billion, and Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS, Financial) at $2.48 billion. Despite the stiff competition, ProPetro's recent performance and growth prospects position it well within this challenging sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp's recent stock price rally can be attributed to its strategic operations in the Permian Basin, robust profitability metrics, and promising growth outlook. The company's current valuation suggests it is modestly undervalued, offering potential for further gains. Investors would do well to keep an eye on ProPetro as it continues to navigate the dynamic oil and gas industry landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.