On May 3, 2024, Mark Bender, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial), sold 4,950 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 14,608 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Westlake Corp (WLK, Financial) is a global manufacturer and supplier of materials and innovative products that enhance life every day. The company operates in two segments: Performance Materials and Housing & Infrastructure Products. Westlake delivers a wide range of products including ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, and associated co-products, as well as building products like siding, pipe, and fittings.

On the date of the sale, shares of Westlake Corp were priced at $152.19, resulting in a market cap of approximately $19.57 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 76.49, significantly above both the industry median of 24.25 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for Westlake Corp is calculated at $114.01, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells at Westlake Corp, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider may interest investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Westlake Corp.

