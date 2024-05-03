On May 3, 2024, David Maclennan, a Director at Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial), acquired 500 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 850 shares.

Caterpillar Inc (CAT, Financial) is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company operates through various segments, providing a wide range of services and solutions to its diverse clientele.

The shares were purchased at a price of $337.39 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $168,695. This purchase follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 2 insider buys and 12 insider sells for Caterpillar Inc.

The market cap of Caterpillar Inc stands at approximately $166.54 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 15.37, positioning it slightly above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Caterpillar Inc is estimated at $298.53 per share, making the current price represent a modest overvaluation with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future by the insider, despite the stock's current valuation metrics suggesting a modest overvaluation.

