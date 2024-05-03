On May 3, 2024, Gunnar Kleveland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albany International Corp (AIN, Financial), purchased 1,250 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has increased the insider's total holdings in the company over the past year to 1,250 shares, with no recorded sales during the same period.

Albany International Corp, a global advanced textiles and materials processing company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of paper machine clothing and engineered composites for various industries.

The shares were acquired at a price of $84.68 each, valuing the transaction at $105,850. Following this acquisition, the market cap of Albany International Corp stands at $2.7 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 24.28, which is above the industry median of 19.64. The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $108.30, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

Historically, Albany International Corp has traded at various multiples, including price-earnings, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. The GF Value is adjusted based on the company's past returns, growth, and estimates of future business performance provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been two insider buys and one sell within the company. The insider transaction trend for Albany International Corp can be observed in the following chart:

This recent purchase by the insider may signal a positive outlook on the company's future performance and valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.