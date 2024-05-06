On May 6, 2024, GRASBERGER F NICHOLAS III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial), purchased 25,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increases the insider's total shares held to 25,000 for the past year, with no recorded sales during the same period.

Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial) operates in the environmental services sector, providing a range of waste management and recycling solutions. The company's commitment to sustainability and efficient waste solutions positions it as a key player in the industry.

The recent purchase by the insider was executed at a price of $7.59 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $189,750. Following this acquisition, Enviri Corp's market cap stands at $620.8 million.

Analysis of insider transactions over the past year reveals a trend of more insider buying than selling, with a total of 2 insider buys and 0 sells. This could indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance from those closest to its operations.

Regarding valuation, Enviri Corp's shares are currently trading below the GF Value of $9.34, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider purchase might signal a strong belief in the company's value and future prospects, making it a noteworthy event for current and potential investors.

