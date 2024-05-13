Spirit Airlines Struggles Amid Industry Challenges and Competitive Pressure

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Spirit Airlines (SAVE, Financial) is facing significant hurdles despite the robust demand for air travel. The airline reported a net loss of $1.46 per share in the first quarter of 2024, marking its fourth loss in the past five quarters. Revenue dropped by 6.2% year-over-year to $1.26 billion. Additionally, Spirit's revenue guidance for the second quarter, ranging between $1.32 billion and $1.34 billion, fell short of expectations and indicated a nearly 7% decline.

Contrasting with major carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL, Financial), United Airlines (UAL, Financial), and American Airlines (AAL, Financial), which are expanding capacity thanks to strong corporate and international travel demand, Spirit struggles with increased fuel and labor costs. The competitive environment has forced Spirit to lower its prices, with total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) falling by 8.2% and revenue per passenger flight decreasing to $117.03.

Operational challenges further complicate Spirit's situation. Manufacturing issues with Pratt & Whitney's Geared Turbofan engines have grounded many of Spirit's aircraft, limiting its capacity increase to just 2.1%. However, Spirit has secured a monthly credit agreement with International Aero Engines (IAE), an affiliate of Pratt & Whitney, which is expected to enhance its liquidity by $150-$200 million.

Following the failed merger with JetBlue Airways (JBLU, Financial), Spirit is focused on strengthening its financial position. The airline has about $1.1 billion in senior secured notes due in the next year and $500 million in convertible bonds maturing in 2026. To manage this, Spirit has delayed the delivery of 99 new Airbus (EADSY, Financial) aircraft, originally scheduled for 2025-2026, to 2030-2031, and plans to furlough 260 pilots to cut costs. These measures, along with the IAE credit, are projected to boost Spirit’s cash reserves by $450-$550 million in 2024.

Despite these efforts, Spirit and other low-cost carriers like Frontier Group (ULCC, Financial) are being squeezed by larger airlines, making it difficult to maintain profitable margins.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.