Director Paget Alves Sells Shares of Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

On May 2, 2024, Paget Alves, a Director at Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial), sold 6,309 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) operates globally as a quick-service restaurant company, owning several well-known brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. These brands are managed as distinct entities, catering to diverse consumer tastes worldwide.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) indicates a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. The insider, Paget Alves, has not purchased any shares within this timeframe but has sold a total of 6,309 shares.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) were priced at $136.19 on the day of the transaction. The company holds a market cap of approximately $38.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.27, which is above both the industry median of 22.555 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) is estimated at $138.43, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.