On May 3, 2024, Barbara Anderson, Director at TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial), sold 13,400 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,400 shares and made no purchases.

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial) is a holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland. The company provides retail consumer banking, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services.

On the date of the sale, shares of TFS Financial Corp were priced at $13.14, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 48.85, which is above the industry median of 9.55.

According to the GF Value assessment, TFS Financial Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $14.92 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

The insider transaction history for TFS Financial Corp shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 19 sales and no buys recorded.

This recent sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation.

