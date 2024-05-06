Teradata Corp (TDC) Q1 2024 Earnings: Mixed Results Amidst Strong Cloud Growth

Teradata's Cloud Expansion Impressive, Yet Total Revenue and Earnings Show Decline

Summary
  • GAAP diluted EPS: Reported at $0.20, down from $0.39 in the previous year, below the estimated $0.55.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: Came in at $0.57, surpassing the estimated $0.55 but below the prior year's $0.61.
  • Total Revenue: Reached $465 million, a decrease of 2% year-over-year, below the estimated $466 million.
  • Public cloud ARR: Increased to $525 million, up 36% in constant currency year-over-year, demonstrating strong growth in cloud services.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported at $21 million, significantly lower compared to $105 million in the previous year.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: Dropped to 61.1% from 63.4% last year, indicating a decrease in profitability.
  • Cloud net expansion rate: Maintained a robust rate of 123%, indicating healthy customer retention and expansion.
On May 6, 2024, Teradata Corp (TDC, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial outcomes for 2024 through its 8-K filing, revealing a mixed financial performance with robust growth in cloud-based revenues but a slight downturn in overall revenue and earnings. The company, a major player in the data analytics sector, reported a significant 36% year-over-year increase in public cloud Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in constant currency, highlighting its successful pivot towards cloud services.

Company Overview

Teradata Corp specializes in analytic data products and related services, focusing on data and analytics solutions that include data warehousing, asset optimization, fraud prevention, product innovation, and risk mitigation. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated within the United States, positioning it as a pivotal entity in the software and data analytics industry.

Financial Performance Analysis

For Q1 2024, Teradata reported a public cloud ARR of $525 million, a substantial increase from $388 million in the previous year. However, total ARR slightly decreased by 2% to $1.480 billion. The company's total revenue was $465 million, down 2% from $476 million year-over-year, slightly missing the analyst's expectation of $466 million. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.57, aligning closely with analyst estimates of $0.55.

The company's GAAP gross margin also saw a decline to 61.1% from 63.4% in the prior year, with non-GAAP gross margin at 62.2%. Operating income on a GAAP basis was $48 million, down significantly from $79 million in Q1 2023. This was reflected in the non-GAAP operating income which also decreased to $89 million from $108 million. Cash flow from operations was $27 million, a sharp decrease from $109 million in the previous year, indicating tighter cash flow conditions.

Strategic Focus and Future Outlook

Despite the mixed financial results, Teradata's management remains optimistic about its strategic direction, particularly in enhancing its cloud offerings. Steve McMillan, President and CEO of Teradata, emphasized the importance of the company's technology in leveraging AI for productivity and innovation. The company expects GAAP diluted EPS for Q2 2024 to be between $0.17 and $0.21, and non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.46 and $0.50. For the full year, non-GAAP diluted EPS is projected to range from $2.15 to $2.31.

Investor and Market Implications

While Teradata's transition to cloud-based solutions is yielding significant growth in cloud ARR, the overall decrease in total revenue and earnings highlights ongoing challenges. Investors may find the company's strong focus on cloud expansion and the expected improvement in profitability metrics compelling, especially given the strategic importance of cloud technologies in today's digital economy. However, the observed decline in total revenue and cash flow suggests areas where the company must enhance its operational efficiencies and market adaptation.

As Teradata continues to navigate its transformation and market challenges, its ability to sustain cloud growth while improving overall financial health will be crucial for long-term success and investor confidence.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Teradata Corp for further details.

