Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Surpasses Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates with Strong Subscriber Growth

First Quarter 2024 Financial Performance Review

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $278.2 million, marking a 46% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $270.38 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $11.1 million, significantly exceeding the estimated $4.40 million and reversing a net loss of $10.1 million from the previous year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.05, substantially above the estimated $0.01.
  • Subscriber Growth: Subscribers increased to 1.7 million, up 41% from the previous year, indicating strong customer acquisition and retention.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Raised to $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion, reflecting positive business momentum and operational efficiencies.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reported $32.3 million for the quarter, a substantial improvement from $6.1 million in the prior year, with full-year guidance set between $120 million to $135 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to $11.9 million, up from $7.0 million in the previous year, demonstrating enhanced operational efficiency and cash generation.
Article's Main Image

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, reporting a robust start to the year with significant year-over-year growth in revenue and net income, along with a substantial increase in subscribers. The company's performance exceeded analyst expectations for the quarter, particularly in revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Hims & Hers Health Inc, a leading multi-specialty telehealth platform, connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals for high-quality medical care across various domains including mental health, sexual health, and dermatology. This quarter's performance underscores the company's effective scaling and its strategic positioning in the telehealth industry.

1787582555864854528.png

Financial Highlights and Performance

For Q1 2024, Hims & Hers reported a revenue of $278.2 million, a 46% increase from $190.8 million in Q1 2023, surpassing the estimated $270.38 million. The company also reported a net income of $11.1 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $10.1 million in the same quarter last year, and well above the estimated $4.4 million. This marks the company's first quarter of double-digit net income profitability.

The increase in subscribers was notable, with numbers growing 41% year-over-year to 1.7 million. This growth in the subscriber base is a testament to the company's effective marketing and its ability to meet consumer demand for telehealth services. The Average Order Value (AOV) also saw a 21% increase, rising from $90 to $109.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers, highlighted the company's ability to deliver consistent performance and capitalize on the increasing demand for personalized health solutions. CFO Yemi Okupe emphasized the robust performance across operations, attributing it to the company's broad offering of quality solutions at affordable prices.

The company has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, now expecting revenue between $1.20 billion and $1.23 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA between $120 million and $135 million. This updated guidance reflects the company's confidence in its business model and operational efficiency.

Financial Statements Insight

The balance sheet remains strong with total assets increasing to $448.1 million as of March 31, 2024, from $441.2 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $105.2 million, up from $96.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. This financial stability is crucial as Hims & Hers continues to invest in growth and innovation.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25.8 million for the quarter, significantly higher than the $9.5 million reported in Q1 2023. This increase in cash flow reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Outlook and Forward-Looking Statements

Looking ahead, Hims & Hers remains focused on expanding its service offerings and increasing its market penetration. The company's forward-looking statements suggest continued investment in innovation and marketing to drive growth and customer acquisition. However, as with any forward-looking statements, these are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Overall, Hims & Hers Health Inc's Q1 2024 results not only demonstrate a strong start to the year but also highlight the company's potential for sustained growth in the burgeoning telehealth market. Investors and stakeholders may look forward to continued progress and operational enhancements that align with long-term financial targets.

For further details on Hims & Hers Health Inc's financial performance, you can access the full earnings report and additional investor resources on their website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hims & Hers Health Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.