OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges, Outperforming Analyst Forecasts

Company Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance Amid Strong Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $44.7 million, a 41% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $41.77 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $7.8 million, better than the estimated net loss of $9.73 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a loss of $0.34 per share, better than the estimated loss of $0.40 per share.
  • Gross Margin: Achieved a gross profit margin of 72%, a decrease from 75% in the same period last year.
  • Full-Year Revenue Guidance: Increased to $200.0 million to $203.0 million, indicating expected growth of 34% to 36% year-over-year.
  • Operating Expenses: Rose to $41.9 million, a 30% increase, primarily due to the addition of Boston O&P and increased personnel costs.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $49.7 million in cash and equivalents, down from $82.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.
On May 6, 2024, OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS, Financial), a leader in pediatric orthopedics, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 41% year-over-year, totaling $44.7 million, surpassing the analyst's estimate of $41.77 million. This performance highlights robust growth, driven by both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. For further details, refer to the company's 8-K filing.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is dedicated to advancing pediatric orthopedics worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of 71 systems designed to meet the surgical needs of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics' products are distributed across the United States and in over 70 countries internationally.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter saw OrthoPediatrics help nearly 28,000 children, marking a 47% increase from the previous year. U.S. revenue reached $34.3 million, constituting 77% of total revenue, while international sales also grew significantly. Key growth drivers included the Trauma & Deformity and Scoliosis product lines, which saw increases of 42% and 44%, respectively. The recent acquisition of Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics contributed positively to the company's specialty bracing business.

Despite the revenue growth, the company reported a net loss of $7.8 million, or $0.34 per share, which is slightly worse than the previous year's loss of $6.8 million, or $0.30 per share. This was primarily due to increased operating expenses related to the expansion of business operations and the integration of Boston O&P. Total operating expenses were $41.9 million, up 30% from the previous year.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

OrthoPediatrics' strategic initiatives include the launch of new products like the RESPONSE™ Rib and Pelvic Fixation System and the integration of acquired companies such as Boston O&P. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to expand the company's market share and enhance its product offerings in the pediatric orthopedic sector.

Encouraged by the strong start to the year, OrthoPediatrics has raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to between $200.0 million and $203.0 million, reflecting an anticipated growth of 34% to 36% over the previous year. The company also reiterated its commitment to deploying less than $20.0 million in annual set deployments and expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $8.0 million and $9.0 million for the year.

Financial Health and Investments

As of March 31, 2024, OrthoPediatrics reported having $49.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a decrease from $82.3 million at the end of 2023. This reduction is largely attributable to the $22.0 million paid for the acquisition of Boston O&P. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets amounting to $437.2 million.

Conclusion

OrthoPediatrics Corp's first-quarter results demonstrate a strong trajectory of growth, underpinned by strategic expansions and robust product demand. With increased revenue guidance and ongoing strategic initiatives, the company is well-positioned to continue its growth momentum throughout 2024, focusing on enhancing pediatric orthopedic care globally.

For detailed financial figures and future updates, investors and interested parties are encouraged to attend the upcoming conference call or access the webcast on the company's investor relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OrthoPediatrics Corp for further details.

