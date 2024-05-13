Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) Q1 2024 Earnings: Narrower Operating Loss and Revenue Growth

Insights into Tactile Systems' Financial Performance and Strategic Focus

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $61.1 million for Q1 2024, up 4% year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $59.18 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $2.2 million in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $1.9 million in Q1 2023, wider than the estimated loss of $1.66 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at -$0.09, better than the estimated -$0.11.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 71.1% in Q1 2024 from 70.5% in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased by 2% to $46.4 million in Q1 2024 from $45.3 million in the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $1.0 million in Q1 2024 from $0.5 million in Q1 2023.
  • 2024 Financial Outlook: Reaffirms full-year revenue guidance of $300 million to $305 million, indicating a growth of 9% to 11% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $61.1 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.18 million, and a net loss of $2.2 million or ($0.09) per diluted share, slightly better than the estimated loss of $1.66 million or ($0.11) per share.

1787584832117829632.png

Tactile Systems Technology Inc, a leading medical technology firm, specializes in developing innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company's flagship products include the Flexitouch system for lymphedema and the AffloVest for airway clearance.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The first quarter saw a 4% increase in total revenue year-over-year, driven by a 5% growth in lymphedema product sales, which offset a 4% decline in airway clearance product revenue. Gross profit rose by 5% to $43.4 million, with a gross margin improvement from 70.5% to 71.1%. Despite these gains, the company reported an operating loss of $3.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $3.8 million in the prior year's quarter.

Strategic Initiatives and Market Position

President and CEO Dan Reuvers highlighted the company's focus on operational efficiency and technological advancements to sustain growth.

We were pleased with our overall first quarter performance... We remain focused on driving improved operating efficiencies while advancing key tech-related investments,"
said Reuvers.

Financial Position and Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Tactile Systems reported $60.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, expecting it to be between $300 million and $305 million, indicating a 9% to 11% growth from the previous year.

Analysis of Performance

The company's ability to exceed revenue expectations while narrowing its operating loss reflects effective cost management and robust demand for its lymphedema products. The slight improvement in gross margin underscores the company's ongoing efforts to enhance profitability through operational efficiencies.

The financial stability of Tactile Systems, coupled with its strategic focus on expanding its product offerings and improving operational efficiencies, positions it well for sustainable growth. However, the continued investment in technology and potential market fluctuations could impact future performance.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, interested parties can access the full earnings call and additional documents through the investor relations section of Tactile Systems' website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tactile Systems Technology Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.