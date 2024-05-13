JELD-WEN Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Revenue Estimates and Lowers Full-Year Guidance

Challenging Market Conditions Impact Performance, Full-Year Outlook Adjusted

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $959.1M, a decline of 11.2% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $964.55M.
  • Net Loss: Reported $(27.7)M from continuing operations, compared to a net income of $8.5M in the prior year, significantly below the estimated net income of $14.71M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported $(0.32) from continuing operations, a decrease from $0.10 in the same quarter last year, significantly below the estimated EPS of $0.18.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reported $68.7M from continuing operations, down by $10.6M from the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Used $(45.7)M in Q1 2024, compared to $(24.3)M used in Q1 2023, indicating increased cash burn.
  • Full Year Guidance: Lowered 2024 revenue projections to $3.9B-$4.1B and Adjusted EBITDA to $340M-$380M, reflecting softer market conditions.
  • Capital Expenditures: Increased to $34.7M in Q1 2024 from $23.6M in Q1 2023, as part of ongoing investments in operational improvements.
Article's Main Image

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD, Financial), a global leader in the design, production, and distribution of high-performance building products, released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, detailing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024. The company reported a decline in net revenues and adjusted its full-year guidance downwards, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the macro-economic environment.

1787587138532044800.png

Company Overview

JELD-WEN operates primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia, focusing on the manufacturing of doors and windows. The company's products are essential in both residential and non-residential construction sectors. JELD-WEN's performance is closely tied to the global construction market, influencing its operational results significantly.

First Quarter Financial Performance

The reported net revenues for Q1 2024 were $959.1 million, a decrease of 11.2% from $1,080.5 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to a 12% drop in core revenue, driven by a similar decrease in volume/mix, which the company attributes to weakening macro-economic conditions. This revenue figure fell short of analyst expectations, which had estimated revenues to be around $964.55 million.

The net loss from continuing operations was stark, standing at $27.7 million, or $(0.32) per share, a significant downturn from a net income of $8.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations also saw a decline, dropping by $10.6 million to $68.7 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin slightly decreasing by 10 basis points to 7.2%.

Segment Performance and Challenges

In North America, JELD-WEN's largest market, net revenue decreased by 11.5% to $680.0 million, with a net income drop of $19.0 million year-over-year. The operating income margin in this segment also decreased significantly from 7.0% to 2.9%. The European segment didn't fare much better, with a 10.7% revenue decline and a net income drop to zero, compared to $7.3 million in the prior year.

The company's CEO, William J. Christensen, commented on the results, stating,

In the first quarter, despite the challenging demand environment, we made good progress on streamlining operations and improving customer experience. I am proud of how our associates remained focused on meeting our customers' expectations while working diligently to implement the necessary changes to fix our foundation."

Updated Full-Year 2024 Guidance

Reflecting the ongoing challenges, JELD-WEN has revised its full-year revenue guidance to $3.9 to $4.1 billion, down from the previous forecast of $4.0 to $4.3 billion. This adjustment aligns with an expected core revenue decline of 5% to 9%. Adjusted EBITDA expectations for the year have also been lowered to a range of $340 to $380 million.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $234.5 million as of March 30, 2024. Net cash used in operations increased to $11.0 million, up from $0.7 million in the prior year, primarily due to lower net income and a decline in accrued expenses. Capital expenditures rose to $34.7 million, reflecting ongoing investments in the business despite the challenging economic backdrop.

Conclusion

JELD-WEN's Q1 2024 results underscore the impact of adverse macro-economic conditions on the construction sector. While the company is taking steps to streamline operations and improve customer experience, the lowered guidance suggests that challenges may persist throughout the year. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how JELD-WEN navigates these headwinds in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from JELD-WEN Holding Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.