Market Today: Palantir Raises Full-Year Guidance, Lucid Struggles Despite Gains

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Market Overview

Today, the stock market continued its upward trend from last Friday. The S&P 500 rose by 1.0% to close at 5,130, marking its highest level since April 11. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 both increased by 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a more modest gain of 0.5%. The market maintained a narrow range for most of the day, but a surge in buying activity in the last 30 minutes led to new intraday highs for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Sector and Stock Performance

The gains were broad-based, with the equal-weighted S&P 500 closing up by 0.8%. Notable contributions came from the mega cap and semiconductor sectors. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK, Financial) advanced by 1.4%, and the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX) increased by 2.2%. Significant stock movers included Meta Platforms (META, Financial), which climbed by 3.0%, NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) by 3.8%, Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) by 1.7%, Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial) by 1.3%, and Eli Lilly (LLY, Financial) by 4.3%. These stocks, which constitute nearly 20% of the S&P 500, also helped push the information technology and communication services sectors up by 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

Market Influences

The tranquility in the Treasury markets also supported the positive market sentiment. The yield on the 10-year note decreased slightly by one basis point to 4.49%, while the 2-year note yield edged up by one basis point to 4.82%. Additionally, there were no significant U.S. economic reports released today. Investors are looking forward to the March Consumer Credit report, scheduled for release tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Global Markets and Commodities

Internationally, European markets saw gains with the DAX up by 1.0% and the CAC increasing by 0.5%. Asian markets were mixed; the Shanghai index rose by 1.2%, and the Hang Seng by 0.6%. In commodities, crude oil prices slightly increased by $0.36 to $78.41, while gold and silver prices rose to $2331.10 and $27.60, respectively. Natural gas prices remained unchanged.

Year-to-Date Performance

Year-to-date, the Nasdaq Composite has risen by 8.9%, the S&P 500 by 8.6%, the S&P Midcap 400 by 6.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 3.1%, and the Russell 2000 by 1.7%.

Guru Stock Picks

Private Capital has made the following transactions:

  • Add in PWFL by 18.67%

Tweedy Browne has made the following transactions:

  • Reduce in NVS by 1.29%
  • Sold out in THO
  • Add in CNXC by 21.61%
  • New position in NVST

Today's News

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) reported a solid first quarter with non-GAAP EPS of $0.08 and a revenue increase of 20.8% year-over-year to $634.33M, surpassing expectations. The company also raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $2.677B and $2.689B, a slight increase from previous estimates. This positive outlook reflects strong growth in both U.S. commercial and government sectors.

Lucid Group (LCID, Financial) experienced a notable day in the market with a 10.59% jump in its stock price, despite mixed quarterly results. The electric vehicle maker reported a GAAP EPS loss of $0.30, missing estimates, and a revenue of $172.74M, which also fell short. However, the company remains on track for its annual production targets, having raised significant capital to bolster its liquidity.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX, Financial) outperformed expectations with a Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.76, beating estimates by $0.70, and a revenue increase of 13.5% to $2.69B. The company reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance, indicating strong ongoing demand for its key products.

Realty Income (O, Financial) reported a robust first quarter with FFO of $1.05, slightly above expectations, and a significant 33.4% increase in revenue to $1.26B. The company updated its full-year guidance, reflecting steady growth and operational efficiency across its real estate portfolio.

Axon Enterprise (AXON, Financial) announced strong first-quarter results and an acquisition of Dedrone, expected to close in the second half of 2024. The company's revenue grew by 34.3% to $460.74M, and it raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, signaling confidence in sustained growth.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS, Financial) also exceeded quarterly expectations with a GAAP EPS of $0.05 and a 45.8% increase in revenue to $278.2M. The company's forward-looking statements were optimistic, projecting higher revenues and adjusted EBITDA margins for the upcoming quarters.

Simon Property Group (SPG, Financial) reported a successful quarter with FFO of $3.56, surpassing estimates significantly, and a revenue boost of 6.7% to $1.44B. The company highlighted improved operational metrics, including increased occupancy and retailer sales per square foot.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW, Financial) faced challenges as its largest tenant filed for Chapter 11, causing an 8% drop in its stock. Despite this setback, the company is working on providing substantial debtor-in-possession financing to support its tenant's restructuring efforts.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL, Financial) announced a positive first quarter with a 9.1% increase in revenue to $440.4M and significant improvements in net income and EBITDA, reflecting robust operational performance and efficient management.

Enovix (ENVX, Financial) saw a downturn as it announced layoffs at its California factory, part of a broader cost-reduction strategy. Despite recent operational improvements, the stock fell by 3% following the news.

Nikola (NKLA, Financial) is anticipated to release its first-quarter earnings soon, with analysts expecting a narrower loss compared to the previous year. The company continues to face significant challenges and scrutiny regarding its business model and market strategy.

Boeing (BA, Financial) is under a new federal investigation concerning potential falsifications in its 787 Dreamliner inspections. This news caused a slight decline in its stock, adding to the ongoing scrutiny over its manufacturing practices.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.