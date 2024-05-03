On May 3, 2024, Kimberly Ryan, President & CEO of Hillenbrand Inc (HI, Financial), purchased 2,350 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI, Financial) is a global diversified industrial company that manufactures and sells premium business-to-business products and services for a wide variety of industries. The company operates in segments including advanced process solutions, molding technology solutions, and Batesville.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 11,106 shares and sold 40,630 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider reflects a continuing trend of insider activity at the company. In the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 6 insider sells at Hillenbrand Inc.

Shares of Hillenbrand Inc were trading at $42.69 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 35.93, which is above both the industry median of 23.7 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hillenbrand Inc is estimated at $59.56 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent purchase by the insider could be a signal to investors regarding the perceived value of the stock at current levels, considering the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

