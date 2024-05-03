On May 3, 2024, Michael Randolfi, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Sabre Corp, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, offers a broad range of software and solutions that are used by airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies, and other travel services providers.

Over the past year, the insider has bought a total of 100,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase follows a trend in the company's insider activity, with 4 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Sabre Corp were priced at $2.98 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.01 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Sabre Corp is $8.99 per share, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.33. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued, categorized as "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice."

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase could signal a strong belief in the future prospects of Sabre Corp, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting caution. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this investment impacts the company's performance in the coming quarters.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.