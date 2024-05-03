On May 3, 2024, Director Wendy Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $75.35 per share.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage, and logistics.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,500 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $75.35 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $22.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 121.90, significantly above both the industry median of 16.87 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Iron Mountain Inc is estimated at $60.58 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential valuation perspectives of Iron Mountain Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.