On May 3, 2024, Patrick Kivits, President of Corrugated Packaging at WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) specializes in paper and packaging solutions. The company provides corrugated packaging, consumer packaging, and recycling solutions to various industries worldwide.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) over the past year indicates a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This recent sale by the insider aligns with the observed trend of more insider selling activities than buying within the company.

On the valuation front, WestRock Co (WRK, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $13.28 billion as of the latest trading session, with the stock price at $51.44. This pricing gives the company a price-earnings ratio of 43.27, which is significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value for WestRock Co is estimated at $40.25, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by Patrick Kivits marks a notable insider transaction for WestRock Co, aligning with the broader trend of insider selling within the company over the past year.

