John O'Neal, President of Global Paper at WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), executed a sale of 6,965 shares of the company on May 3, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

WestRock Co (WRK, Financial), a notable player in the paper and packaging industry, provides paper and packaging solutions in various formats. The company's offerings include containerboard, paperboard, partitions & protective packaging, and corrugated packaging products, among others.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 6,965 shares, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been four insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of WestRock Co were priced at $51.47. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $13.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 43.27, significantly above both the industry median of 17.47 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $40.25, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

