On May 2, 2024, Jeffrey Maggioncalda, President & Chief Executive Officer of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,810,001 shares.

Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial) is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning. The company partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $9.6, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.495 billion. The GF Value of the stock is $19.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5. This suggests that Coursera Inc is significantly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 114 insider sells at Coursera Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This recent sale by the insider continues the trend of insider transactions at Coursera Inc, providing investors with insights into the actions of key executives and their outlook on the company's stock value.

