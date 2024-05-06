Q1 2024 Catella AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoffer Abramson - Catella AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Catella's interim report for the first quarter of 2024. As usual, I Christoffer Abramson, the CEO, together with Michel Fishier, our CFO and Head of Investor Relations will walk you through the highlights of the quarter.



After the presentation, we will open up for a Q&A session and the materials and reports are, as always available on our websites. So, to remind you and for potential new listeners, I'd like to start the presentation with a brief overview of Catella Starting on page 3. Catella operates in three property focus business areas, Investment Management, Principal Investments and Corporate Finance. We manage just over SEK150 billion in our pan-European investment management platform, about 70% of the assets under management are managed in property funds and the other part in the significant number of asset management mandates across Europe.



Principal Investments is where we invest our own equity into a broad and diversified portfolio of European Investment projects together